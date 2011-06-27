Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Torque273 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,700
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length184.3 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Pine Green
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Blue Spirit Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Ink Blue
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,700
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
