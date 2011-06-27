  1. Home
Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$29,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,825
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
$29,825
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,825
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$29,825
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,825
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,825
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
$29,825
Front track59.6 in.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height57.6 in.
Maximum payload1065 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$29,825
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Silver Metallic
  • Blue Anthracite
  • Candy White
  • Pine Green
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Fresco Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Ink Blue
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
$29,825
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,825
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,825
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

