Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.8 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height59 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
