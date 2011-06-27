  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,850
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,850
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Length183.8 in.
Curb weight3244 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height59 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Indigo Blue PL
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,850
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,850
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles