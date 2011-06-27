Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$26,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,875
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$26,875
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,875
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,875
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,875
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$26,875
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,875
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,875
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$26,875
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$26,875
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
$26,875
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Indigo Blue PL
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$26,875
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,875
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
