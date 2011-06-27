  1. Home
Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion Features & Specs

Overview
$31,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
$31,575
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$31,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$31,575
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$31,575
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$31,575
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$31,575
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$31,575
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$31,575
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$31,575
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$31,575
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$31,575
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3642 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.6 in.
Maximum payload1117 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
$31,575
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Anthracite PL
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$31,575
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$31,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$31,575
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
