Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3393 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59 in.
Maximum payload1141 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue PL
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles