  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Passat
More about the 2000 Passat
Overview
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles