Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.0/360.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3532 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
