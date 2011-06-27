  1. Home
Used 1999 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight3201 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nebio Blue Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Pearl
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Royal Green Pearl
  • Elegance Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Black
