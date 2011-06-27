Used 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Elegance Green Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Fjord Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Nebio Blue Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Colorado Red
