Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,341
|$1,742
|Clean
|$534
|$1,183
|$1,536
|Average
|$388
|$866
|$1,125
|Rough
|$242
|$550
|$714
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,336
|$1,742
|Clean
|$516
|$1,178
|$1,536
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$714
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,421
|$1,749
|Clean
|$724
|$1,254
|$1,543
|Average
|$526
|$918
|$1,130
|Rough
|$328
|$583
|$717
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$733
|$1,407
|$1,774
|Clean
|$645
|$1,241
|$1,565
|Average
|$469
|$909
|$1,146
|Rough
|$293
|$577
|$727