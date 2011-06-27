Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Passat TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,337
|$1,744
|Clean
|$517
|$1,179
|$1,538
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,337
|$1,744
|Clean
|$517
|$1,179
|$1,538
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,347
|$1,744
|Clean
|$545
|$1,188
|$1,538
|Average
|$396
|$869
|$1,125
|Rough
|$247
|$551
|$713
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Passat TDi 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,337
|$1,744
|Clean
|$517
|$1,179
|$1,538
|Average
|$375
|$863
|$1,125
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$713