Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat TDi Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)573.5/758.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.0 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
