  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Passat
Overview
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Pearl Red Metallic
  • Black Magic Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Twilight Violet Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles