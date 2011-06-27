  1. Home
Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Gray
  • Classic Green
  • Tornado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Pearl Red
