Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,335
|$1,741
|Clean
|$516
|$1,177
|$1,535
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712
Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,335
|$1,741
|Clean
|$516
|$1,177
|$1,535
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712