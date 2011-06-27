  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight3029 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
