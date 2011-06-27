Estimated values
1992 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,333
|$1,739
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,533
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
1992 Volkswagen Passat CL 4dr Sedan with no options
1992 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Wagon with no options
