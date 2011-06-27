  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat GL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Passat
Overview
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Terra Cotta Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Black
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles