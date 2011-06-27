Used 1991 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews
91 PAssat breaks more than it works
I bought this car as my first car...what a nightmare. The car stereo is immpossible to change and if you do change it, it will cost you an arm and a leg. There are new problems with my particular passat every week (literally). Brakes, timing belts, cooling system, you name it, it can go wrong with this car.
Its Nice
Great Car. If you find one with fairly low miles(100K-115K), I would say at least take a look! Make sure to check what options it has! Its not a off-the- line-rocket, but she moves when the Tach hits 3,000rpm. (134hp & 134lb-ft towing a 3,000-lb car)
Great
Just bought the car and am well aware of the upcoming costs...but this is the most stylish of all the 90's VW's. It is different and has all the bells and whistles. It is fun to drive and is built with class.
Watch out for this one
Terrible car, cannot understand how VW has the reputation that they do. The car has great style and has every extra you could want but what do they matter when you can't drive it? The quality is the worst i've heard of and repairs are very expensive. This car is past its time, often repair costs in a year exceed the original cost of the car. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Auto trannies are notorious as one of the worst out there.
Best Car I've owned
I am now almost 19, and I had bought a 91 passat 5spd in august of 2002(i was 16). I got it with 192k on the odometer. I had it for a year and a half and got it to 212K. I don't know what the review called "91 Passat breaks more than it works by RIchie" was talking about. the stereo is the easiest out there. the factory stereo uses the same "DIN" and overall dimensions as ANY aftermarket stereo, they just slide right in. I say best I've owned, out of a *93 Saturn SL2 auto (1.9L DOHC). *THIS PASSAT(2.0L DOHC 16Valve) *91 Ford Crown Victoria (5.0L V8) *94 Pontiac Grand-Am (quad-4) auto *85 Cutlass Supreme (V6)(pimp ride) *88 Lincoln Towncar (5.0L V8) (fully optioned w/ sunroof)
