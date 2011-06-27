  1. Home
Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Length180.0 in.
Width67.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
