Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,832
|Clean
|$543
|$1,239
|$1,615
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$749
Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Passat GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,405
|$1,832
|Clean
|$543
|$1,239
|$1,615
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$246
|$574
|$749