Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

realy is fun to drive! dave , 11/27/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful nice looking really fun to drive! great acceleration fantastic breaking wonderful power top quietest convertible i have ever been in roomy and not cramped even for a 6'2" man not much room in back seat for adult (but who cares!) Report Abuse

Never ever going back again notlovingmybug , 10/29/2012 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I consider this car a lesson learned in poor decisions. I purchased this car new in 2008 and have had numerous problems. So many in fact I'm not sure I can list much less remember them all. I will make this short (as possible) and sweet(as possible). The passenger side window motor stopped working, the radio buttons stick, the console top has broken twice, the compressor is barely working therefore I have almost zero air conditioning and the transmission is failing. Not to mention the car has an odd odor that I cannot get rid of. A light continually stays on that I was told needed a computer upgrade but the dealership never seemed to have the "disc". Too many problems to list. Report Abuse

Cute Car - prepare for many repairs! Dixie West , 07/09/2018 S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I should have learned - this is my 6th Beetle and I wanted a red convertible! Above and beyond the normal service costs, something is always going wrong and rarely is the invoice under $1,000. I average $2,500 per year in repairs! Headlights failed last year and that was $1,300 as the entire assembly needs to be replaced. I get many compliments on how nice it looks...appearance can be very expensive - make sure you have a thorough inspection before you decide to purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Time Travel OBX NC , 01/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Love the car, brings back super memories, makes the day fun and exciting. . My fuel mileage averages 25-29 mpg without pampering. Have owned a Miata, will take the Beetle any day,anytime. Report Abuse