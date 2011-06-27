  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 New Beetle
5(75%)4(8%)3(0%)2(17%)1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,938 - $5,047
Used New Beetle for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

realy is fun to drive!

dave, 11/27/2009
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

nice looking really fun to drive! great acceleration fantastic breaking wonderful power top quietest convertible i have ever been in roomy and not cramped even for a 6'2" man not much room in back seat for adult (but who cares!)

Report Abuse

Never ever going back again

notlovingmybug, 10/29/2012
27 of 29 people found this review helpful

I consider this car a lesson learned in poor decisions. I purchased this car new in 2008 and have had numerous problems. So many in fact I'm not sure I can list much less remember them all. I will make this short (as possible) and sweet(as possible). The passenger side window motor stopped working, the radio buttons stick, the console top has broken twice, the compressor is barely working therefore I have almost zero air conditioning and the transmission is failing. Not to mention the car has an odd odor that I cannot get rid of. A light continually stays on that I was told needed a computer upgrade but the dealership never seemed to have the "disc". Too many problems to list.

Report Abuse

Cute Car - prepare for many repairs!

Dixie West, 07/09/2018
S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I should have learned - this is my 6th Beetle and I wanted a red convertible! Above and beyond the normal service costs, something is always going wrong and rarely is the invoice under $1,000. I average $2,500 per year in repairs! Headlights failed last year and that was $1,300 as the entire assembly needs to be replaced. I get many compliments on how nice it looks...appearance can be very expensive - make sure you have a thorough inspection before you decide to purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Time Travel

OBX NC, 01/02/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love the car, brings back super memories, makes the day fun and exciting. . My fuel mileage averages 25-29 mpg without pampering. Have owned a Miata, will take the Beetle any day,anytime.

Report Abuse

Road well traveled!

Alex Levine, 07/25/2018
SE 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car. Great mileage. All around fun veh., top up or down. Very dependable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles