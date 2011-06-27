Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

New Beetle- Holds up well & Fun to Drive, but get a warranty wizbang_fl , 09/18/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my Beetle Convertible for over 4.5 years and have been overall happy with the car. It is a compact convertible. Don't expect a big trunk or having tall people in the back seat. Report Abuse

Quality Review carlo frazzano , 07/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought the car new in 2007 and are generally satisfied. Mechanically the car has been good but build quality needs improvement except for the paint job which is the best I have ever seen. Problems we have had are: 1. Three headlight bulbs replaced. 2. Entire locking mechanism for power convertible top had to be replaced. 3. Coolant temperature switch replaced. 4. Four trunk pistons failed with the fifth now broken. 5. Seat belt retainer bezel broken off and replaced. Fuel mileage is average that is 25 around town - less if air running and about 30 mpg at 65 mph if air not running. Trunk space is inadequate and simple repair under the hood is difficult and expensive.

Pam's Bug Pamela Ross-Fogel , 11/09/2006 12 of 14 people found this review helpful This is my favorite car that I have ever owned! I am 59 years old and love to drive this car! It is comfortable, easy to get in and out of, smooth in handling, has plenty roomy, and is just plain fun.

Granny's Grocery Getter !! Buddy , 06/16/2019 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was my wife's car . She has now passed . She loved this car. It rides great, drives great, runs like a rabbit when speed is needed . I know for a fact it will carry over $400.00 worth of groceries. Truly Grandma's car.