Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 New Beetle
New Beetle- Holds up well & Fun to Drive, but get a warranty

wizbang_fl, 09/18/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I've had my Beetle Convertible for over 4.5 years and have been overall happy with the car. It is a compact convertible. Don't expect a big trunk or having tall people in the back seat.

Quality Review

carlo frazzano, 07/07/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We bought the car new in 2007 and are generally satisfied. Mechanically the car has been good but build quality needs improvement except for the paint job which is the best I have ever seen. Problems we have had are: 1. Three headlight bulbs replaced. 2. Entire locking mechanism for power convertible top had to be replaced. 3. Coolant temperature switch replaced. 4. Four trunk pistons failed with the fifth now broken. 5. Seat belt retainer bezel broken off and replaced. Fuel mileage is average that is 25 around town - less if air running and about 30 mpg at 65 mph if air not running. Trunk space is inadequate and simple repair under the hood is difficult and expensive.

Pam's Bug

Pamela Ross-Fogel, 11/09/2006
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is my favorite car that I have ever owned! I am 59 years old and love to drive this car! It is comfortable, easy to get in and out of, smooth in handling, has plenty roomy, and is just plain fun.

Granny's Grocery Getter !!

Buddy, 06/16/2019
2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This was my wife's car . She has now passed . She loved this car. It rides great, drives great, runs like a rabbit when speed is needed . I know for a fact it will carry over $400.00 worth of groceries. Truly Grandma's car.

Luv, luv, luv my dream car

jik, 08/02/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

4 of us carpool 1 way 30 min. Backseat ok for normal size. Gas mileage could be better but luv, luv my dream car. Someone is always commenting about it as I did for many years b4 I bought it. Coworkers are happy I finally bought it because they were probably tired of me talking about it for about 5 yrs. I don't have a garage, unfortunately, but it is great in the snow. Haven't had any problems to date. Love to go riding on beautiful days with the top down.

