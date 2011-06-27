Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
My experience...
This was my dream car, but it's expensive. I bought the car new in 07 and have loved it, but it gets a lot of small quirks that add up. I am on my 3rd radio b/c the buttons wear down, a battery costs $195 b/c auto shops will not install it you must go to the dealer, the door panels eventully wear down, and indicator lights are always coming on. I spend more time at dealerships and more money on this car than any other car i've ever owned. I've not had as much trouble as some of these reviews, but i've had enough that my dream car is getting traded.... I am tired of spending money on a car that is paid for with less than 100K miles on it. PS, expect to get about 330 miles to a tank.
55,000 miles and the car won't start!
This is the cutest most fun to drive car ever....when it works. Oh...are you thinking about taking the car to a mechanic outside of the dealership to have it worked on for cheaper? Don't even think about it...many mechanics either won't want to touch your beetle or they will not be able to fix it since it's an electrical nightmare that's built like a puzzle! And how is it that a chord has broken on the top? That happened at about 40,000 miles. One more thing...if something breaks, like the radio...you have to get it fixed right away before it starts affecting other electrical things in the car...sigh...selling it asap once it comes out the shop (been there a month already).
Have Loved Every Mile Driving My Bug!
My 2006 VW NEW BEETLE 6 speed A/T came with everything available, clear down to convertible top boot, wind screen, leather everything, seat warmers, satellite radio. Arctic Blue with a gray top has been a rarity out here in CA, but that top has been down a zillion times in CA weather. 10 years and 80,000 miles later it still drives like the day I bought it; but it has been lovingly maintained and service schedules followed - the key to any car's longevity. Turbos were standard in this model and this little car kicks gas, so fun to drive. Having said that, it's a Bug, low tech as they come but efficient and with usual German sensibility everything is where it should be in the cockpit. Time to part company with the old girl, not easy, as she still looks like the day she left the dealer's lot. Hope she'll make somebody else as tickled to drive her as I've been ~ truly, best cat ever.
Dissapointed and frustrated
I purchased my used 2006 VW convertible about 9 months ago with 51,000 miles on it. Since I have had it, I have had numerous issues. First, the airbag light came on and I was told is a seat-belt issue that costs around $400. Next the driver's side door handle broke that cost $600 because they have to replace the entire door panel. I read online this frequently happens. My driver's side window regulator went out and that cost me $470.00 to fix..now I have to take to replace the convertible top because the back window is separating from the top and water can get in. The total for that is $770.00 from a local shop I am afraid of what will happen next. I have to get rid of this car!!!
I wouldn't do VW again.
I happen to like my little car a great deal. I never dreamt that I would have ever owned a New Beetle Convertible. I like the color, build, and style. I rated the interior poorly because any time a part is needed, which is not that often, I find myself having to dish out a heck of a lot of hard-earned bills. To replace a simple part, VW interior parts come with the whole entire assembly... I guess they hope that they will get all of your money. It does not make sense to have to replace the entire assembly just to need one small part. The parts are too expensive.If you touch the dashboard it bruises easily and my car leaks heavily when it rains when the windows are rolled up completely!
