Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.0/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Torque
|173 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|8 total speakers
|yes
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|Monsoon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|leather
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.3 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Front track
|59.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|27 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3005 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3770 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|Length
|161.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|59.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|98.7 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|Rear track
|58.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|225/45R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,850
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
