Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$19,760
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.0/609.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3018 lbs.
Gross weight3878 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Green Metallic
  • Uni Red
  • Sundown Orange
  • Sunflower Yellow
  • Campanella White
  • Black
  • Blue Lagoon Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Galactic Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Cream
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Cream
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
