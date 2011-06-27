  1. Home
Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 New Beetle
4.4
157 reviews
The most trouble prone car of them all. Stay away

Vince, 10/25/2015
GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from a family member with only 16K miles and it was garage kept. It's a 2.0 convertible with automatic. I can't begin to say how cheaply built this car is and VW should be ashamed of this product. The structure of this car creaks and moans over smooth roads. The driver's door handle (plastic) was cracked and this cracked the entire door panel. Replacements are hard to find and expensive. I got a new door panel and got metal door handles from ebay. The driver's door latch switch broke. This needed an entire latch and the switch lowers the window when opening and closing the door. Without this switch say goodbye to the top. So I did this myself. Then the rear plastics all cracked. Then the flaps to cover the top frame broke and the top wouldn't move so I took them off to fix it. Then the rear window separated from the canvas. I repaired the rear glass to save me the $2500 for a new top. Once I had this fixed, then the rear driver's window regulator broke. I took this to my friend and he fixed it for $300, but then the power top broke. So I disabled the power top and do it by hand since I'm done fixing stuff on this car. So it's fate is destined to be the in junkyard, but for now it's just rolling junk waiting for it's destiny. All of these repairs are on a low mileage, well maintained car. Other driving impressions- it drives like a cheap economy car. Braking is good. Acceleration is below average. Transmission and engine are still working for some reason. Structure is poor as I described above. Interior storage is average. rear seat room is tight. Paint is good. 30MPG highway. I can not recommend this car under any circumstances even if it's given to you for free. It is very poorly over-engineered. Parts quality is very poor. Construction quality is poor with cheap brittle plastic and weak adhesives holding things together. Parts cost is very high and availability is poor as it may need to be shipped from Germany. So nothing here to see-keep looking.

Poor Quality

mas16, 09/19/2011
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

Stay away - engineering and quality are very poor. I bought the car new for my daugher for a graduation present. With just over 50K miles we have had to rebuild the transmission and replace the cytelitic converter. Also had numorous annoying but slightly less major problems. My daughter had to stop usign the convertible top several years ago. The darn thing is too complicated and something breaks about every third time it was used. The scary thing is that every we encountered a problem I look on the VW forums and found that many other owners are experiencing the same problem.

Worst Mistake Of My Life

design_o_mite, 01/31/2012
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Within three days of buying a 2004 Beetle convertible from a used dealer for $8,600 (incl CA sales tax and dealer fees), it became obvious the tranny had issues. (88K miles on the car.) Less than 2 months later, I've replaced the transmission, and axle, the triptronic...to the tune of $6500. I'm not into this car 15K and every week, something new (engine valve) keeps popping up. The dealer had to have known--the car didn't "know" what gear it was in the first time I took it on the highway. It only made it the 5 miles home after purchase uneventful. I've now maxed out my credit cards and even w/ the new tranny, the car is STILL shifting choppily!

My '04 Bug

my04bug, 12/14/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is fun to drive and fairly economical (the turbo takes premium). My only complaints have been with dashboard warning lights that light with no apparent reason, a center console that cannot be locked, and a balky roof that has had to be repaired on several occasions.

Traded in my BMW for this

andydrew86, 10/21/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've been used to luxury and honestly this VW is not bad. Asian cars are always skimpy on features, and performance. German cars are just as reliable, have tons of technology in them, but do cost way more to maintain. I got it with 78K and put 10K more. I have had no problems at all. The Turbo is so FUN. I Guess it depends where you buy your car from. I got mine from Carmax, I would definitely recommend them. BTW the stereo is GREAT, it seriously rivals the one I had in the BMW 745. I have the optional 17" wheels and sport suspension. This car is SO FUN TO DRIVE, and doesn't put me to sleep like the BMW

