Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 New Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room42.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Gross weight3953 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume78 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Moon Beige
  • Aquarius Blue
  • Uni Black
  • Galactic Blue
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Sundown Orange
  • Reflex Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Cream
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles