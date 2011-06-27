  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2003 New Beetle
More about the 2003 New Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,640
See New Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Torque162 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,640
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,640
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,640
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2958 lbs.
Gross weight3818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Exterior Colors
  • Sunflower Yellow
  • Galactic Blue
  • Cyber Green
  • Uni Red
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Sundown Orange
  • Campanella White
  • Black
  • Silver-Green
  • Cyan Purple
  • Reflex Silver
  • Platinum Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Total Black
  • Grey
  • Cream
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,640
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,640
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See New Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles