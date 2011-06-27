Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 New Beetle
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.5/565.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3140 lbs.
Gross weight4000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height59 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunflower Yellow
  • Galactic Blue
  • Cyber Green
  • Uni Red
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Sundown Orange
  • Campanella White
  • Black
  • Reflex Silver
  • Platinum Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Grey
  • Cream
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
