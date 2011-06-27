Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Gross weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height59 in.
EPA interior volume85 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snap Orange
  • Blue Lagoon Metallic
  • Double Yellow
  • Marlin Blue Pearl
  • Green Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Black
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
