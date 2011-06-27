Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 New Beetle
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.5/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length161.1 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height59 in.
Wheel base98.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Pearl
  • Silver Metalic
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Dark Blue
  • Green Metallic
  • Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
