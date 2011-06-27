Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews
Still gets a big smile
We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out.
My Bug
327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley
2001 VW Beetle GLS TDI
Great little car. Gas mileage is unbelievable! 45+ MPG!
Maintenance, maintenance, maintenance
I've enjoyed the heck out of this car. I would not hesitate to buy a new one. In fact, we are becoming a VW family. We bought my wife a 2015 Passat. It would have been a Beetle but the Passat was rated as very quiet, which was her #1 criteria. But, having said that, if you don't maintain the car, it will fail you. The 2001 model has lots of misgivings. Stay on top of the maintenance and fix things when they break. And you will be happy with the car.
Over 315,000 miles and still getting 49.5mpg!
I bought this TDI Beetle from a customer at 300K. He had it from new. The car is in great overall condition, original clutch, rustfree, and still gets an amazing 49.5 mpg highway at 78mph in the summer. I bought the car a little over 4 months ago and managed to put on 15,000 miles. I go where I want. I am not afraid to take this car across the country, I am planning a trip to Florida in the spring for some baseball action. Very fun car to drive. Gotta go with the folks upset by the cupholders. They seem to be an after thought. Germans can't understand why we drink beverages in our cars. If you are a taller person, I'm 6'7", This car has a lot of room. I can nearly straighten my left leg.
