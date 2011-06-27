Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

Still gets a big smile Andi S. , 03/04/2002 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out. Report Abuse

My Bug kay burges , 03/31/2015 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful 327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley Report Abuse

2001 VW Beetle GLS TDI Green Bean , 07/23/2002 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Great little car. Gas mileage is unbelievable! 45+ MPG! Report Abuse

Maintenance, maintenance, maintenance johnnygeneric , 05/09/2015 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed the heck out of this car. I would not hesitate to buy a new one. In fact, we are becoming a VW family. We bought my wife a 2015 Passat. It would have been a Beetle but the Passat was rated as very quiet, which was her #1 criteria. But, having said that, if you don't maintain the car, it will fail you. The 2001 model has lots of misgivings. Stay on top of the maintenance and fix things when they break. And you will be happy with the car. Report Abuse