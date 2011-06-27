  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 New Beetle
5(57%)4(35%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.4
23 reviews
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,153 - $2,599
Used New Beetle for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still gets a big smile

Andi S., 03/04/2002
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out.

Report Abuse

My Bug

kay burges, 03/31/2015
GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley

Report Abuse

2001 VW Beetle GLS TDI

Green Bean, 07/23/2002
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great little car. Gas mileage is unbelievable! 45+ MPG!

Report Abuse

Maintenance, maintenance, maintenance

johnnygeneric, 05/09/2015
GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

I've enjoyed the heck out of this car. I would not hesitate to buy a new one. In fact, we are becoming a VW family. We bought my wife a 2015 Passat. It would have been a Beetle but the Passat was rated as very quiet, which was her #1 criteria. But, having said that, if you don't maintain the car, it will fail you. The 2001 model has lots of misgivings. Stay on top of the maintenance and fix things when they break. And you will be happy with the car.

Report Abuse

Over 315,000 miles and still getting 49.5mpg!

twincitytdiguy, 02/07/2014
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this TDI Beetle from a customer at 300K. He had it from new. The car is in great overall condition, original clutch, rustfree, and still gets an amazing 49.5 mpg highway at 78mph in the summer. I bought the car a little over 4 months ago and managed to put on 15,000 miles. I go where I want. I am not afraid to take this car across the country, I am planning a trip to Florida in the spring for some baseball action. Very fun car to drive. Gotta go with the folks upset by the cupholders. They seem to be an after thought. Germans can't understand why we drink beverages in our cars. If you are a taller person, I'm 6'7", This car has a lot of room. I can nearly straighten my left leg.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles