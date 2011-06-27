Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Length161.1 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green
  • Red Uni
  • White
  • Black
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Silver
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Black
