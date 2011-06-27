Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|38
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|35/44 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|507.5/638.0 mi.
|319.0/406.0 mi.
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|38
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.9 l
|1.8 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 3750 rpm
|150 hp @ 5800 rpm
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.3 in.
|49.3 in.
|49.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|161.1 in.
|161.1 in.
|161.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2867 lbs.
|2785 lbs.
|2769 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.2 in.
|4.2 in.
|4.2 in.
|Height
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.9 in.
|98.9 in.
|98.9 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
