  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Features & Specs

More about the 2000 New Beetle
Overview
See New Beetle Inventory
See New Beetle Inventory
See New Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG382424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/44 mpg22/28 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/638.0 mi.319.0/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG382424
Fuel typeDiesel fuelRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm162 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm150 hp @ 5800 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Measurements
Length161.1 in.161.1 in.161.1 in.
Curb weight2867 lbs.2785 lbs.2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.4.2 in.4.2 in.
Height59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.98.9 in.98.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Red Uni
  • Black
  • White
  • Green
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Silver
  • Silver
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Red Uni
  • Green
  • Green
  • Red Uni
  • White
  • Black
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Silver
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Black
See New Beetle InventorySee New Beetle InventorySee New Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles