Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 1999 New Beetle
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.
Measurements
Height59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Length161.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cool White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Red Uni
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Cream
  • Black
