Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.1 in.
Curb weight2867 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Metallic
  • Red Uni
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Yellow
  • Black
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Cream
