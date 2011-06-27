Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|319.0/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|no
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|no
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.4 in.
|49.4 in.
|49.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|161.1 in.
|161.1 in.
|161.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2769 lbs.
|2785 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.2 in.
|4.2 in.
|no
|Height
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.9 in.
|98.9 in.
|98.9 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI