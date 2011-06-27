  1. Home
Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle Features & Specs

More about the 1999 New Beetle
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpmno
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpmno
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.1 in.161.1 in.161.1 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.2785 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.4.2 in.no
Height59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.98.9 in.98.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Green Metallic
  • Red Uni
  • Black
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Uni
  • Yellow
  • Cool White
  • Red Uni
  • Batik Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Cream
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Black
  • Cream
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Cream
