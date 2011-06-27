  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Jetta SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/528.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower158 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity915 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
Combination Roadside Kit +$105
First Aid Kit +$40
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
VW Care +$140
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Organizing Trays +$29
Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink Connect® +$375
Rubber Mats Kit +$275
Carpeted Mats +$175
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$84
Lip Spoiler +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.1 degrees
Angle of departure18.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,989 lbs.
EPA interior volume94.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,057 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.7 in.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.8 in.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Rising Blue Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Kings Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
  • Volcano Brown/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
