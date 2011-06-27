  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL SULEV Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Combination Roadside Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdilloyes
Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length185.1 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume108.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Dark Beige, leatherette
  • Storm Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

