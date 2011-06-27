Requirements and Restrictions:

Program Description: During the Program Period, as set forth above, VWoA will pay an Auto Show Bonus amount as outlined in Section 2 towards the lease or purchase of select new and unused Volkswagen models (the VWoA Bonus) as outlined below. The VWoA Bonus will only be provided to eligible recipients of the Auto Show Certificate. Auto Show Certificate recipients will have approximately 60 days to redeem for the purchase or lease of an eligible Volkswagen model. Eligible Vehicles: New, unused, Volkswagen models as outlined within the program a. This VWoA Bonus amount may be used in conjunction with other VWoA National programs (Lease/APR/Dealer Discount). b. Volkswagen Fleet Incentive (VFI), VWoA Fleet Customers, Contractor Program, Friends & Family, Partner Program & Dealer Employee Purchase are excluded from this program and are not combinable. c. Vehicles enrolled in the 2016, 2017, or 2018 VW Customer Mobility Program and sold as KOS 6 or KOS 9 are not eligible for this VWoA Bonus. d. The unique certificate code must be obtained by the customer from an auto show event and presented to the dealership at the time of purchase.