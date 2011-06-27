2021 Volkswagen Jetta Deals, Incentives & Rebates
1.4T S SULEV1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Military and First Responders for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Auto Show for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $1,000 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 11/03/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Military and First Responders for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special Military and Veteran Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Auto Show for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Volkswagen may provide assistance towards the purchase and installation of lift equipment, carriers, hand controls, pedal extensions or other assistance equipment on eligible models.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 10/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Military and First Responders for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special First responders Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: First Responders: Police Officer, Sheriff, Sheriff Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedics
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
