2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
Carpeted Mats Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length185.1 in.
Curb weight2959 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume108.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Storm Gray, leather
  • Dark Beige and Black, leather
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
