Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,345
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,345
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,345
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,345
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,345
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,345
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Lip Spoileryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2930 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1025 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black w/Gray Contrast Stitching, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,345
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,345
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
