Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$26,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,245
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$26,245
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
$26,245
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Carpet Mat Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$26,245
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,245
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
$26,245
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight3148 lbs.
Gross weight1025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
Maximum payload1025 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$26,245
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black w/Gray Contrast Stitching, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,245
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,245
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,245
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
