Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,120
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG44
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.8/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG44
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Hybrid Rubber Mat Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight3132 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1016 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black/Art Grey, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
