  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,675
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/565.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,675
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,675
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,675
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Jetta Rubber Mat Kityes
Jetta Carpet Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,675
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Lip Spoileryes
18" Durban Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Dark Bronze Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,675
inside mounted spare tireyes
195/65R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles