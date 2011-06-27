  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta GLI SEL PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,280
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,280
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,280
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,280
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,280
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
GLI Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,280
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,280
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Roof Rackyes
18" Preston Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" Bridgestone Summer Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3124 lbs.
Gross weight4344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1076 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Tornado Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black/Carbon, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta Inventory

