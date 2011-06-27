  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,325
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lighting Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Jetta Carpet Mat Kityes
Jetta Rubber Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Lip Spoileryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight3124 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1089 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
